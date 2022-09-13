Look: NFL World Reacts To Gross Fan Video Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 15: Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer after the Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, there were millions of fans who watched their favorite NFL teams take the field for the first time during the 2022 season.

Some of those fans partook in an alcoholic beverage - or several. One of those fans was at Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The fan vomited - several times - while watching her Bengals lose to the Steelers. People on Twitter felt bad for the fan in the neck brace in front of her.

"the gal with the neck brace can't get out of the way!" one person said.

"Imagine being the person in a neck brace and you can’t move for s**t while the lady behind is spilling her guts out," another fan said.

Bengals fans were in a bad way on Sunday afternoon as they watched one of the ugliest performances in recent memory. Cincinnati turned the ball over five times, Joe Burrow took seven sacks and the Bengals eventually lost the game in overtime.