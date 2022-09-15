Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

It has been well-known for a while that former NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for Senate in Georgia. Though nothing is imminent yet, the latest poll indicates that Walker is behind his opponent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The latest Quinnipiac poll for the Georgia Senate shows that 52 percent of people in the state are in favor of Warnock. Walker, meanwhile, is within striking distance at 46 percent.

The poll states that Warnock's lead is "fueled by a double-digit lead among independents."

Of course, polls can change at a moment's notice.

Here are some reactions to the latest poll:

It was recently announced that Warnock and Walker will have a debate in Savannah on October 14.

"Someone had to put an end to Herschel Walker’s games, and today Reverend Warnock showed again why he is the best person for the job, agreeing to Walker’s preferred debate so Georgians would have at least one opportunity to see the clear choice they have in this election," Warnock's campaign manager said.

The 2022 midterm elections will take place on November 8.