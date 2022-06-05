Look: NFL World Reacts To Historic Cheerleading News

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders during the NFL game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

History is being made by the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad this year.

Justine Lindsay has become the first openly-trans member of an NFL cheerleading team, joining the Topcats.

"Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader’s @topcats as the first Transgender female l. I would like to thank the beautiful and talented dancers who supported me along the way alumni TopCats family and friends for your love and support. I would not have gotten to this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support. Also to my beautiful coach @chandalaelanouette you are a special being that I truly cherish thank you taking that leap of faith on me to be apart of your legacy and so many others. This is a moment I will never forget and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring. Thank you @topcats a dream come true," she wrote.

Buzzfeed News caught up with Justine on her historic achievement.

Chandalae Lanouette, the Topcats director, said Justine's talent is what landed her the spot.

“My goal is to create a team of individuals that are absolute fire on the field but are incredible human beings in the locker room, good friends, good people, and at the end of the day, you have to walk through the door first to get to that spot,” Lanouette said.

The Panthers are set to open the 2022 season against the Cleveland Browns.