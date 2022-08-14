Look: NFL World Reacts To Insane Punt On Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Move over A.J. Cole and Bryan Anger - there's a new contender for the strongest punting leg in the NFL heading into 2022.

During Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza booted a punt from his own 18-yard line all the way to the Colts endzone - 82 yards away. It was a touchback, making it a 62-yard net punt.

But if that punt had occurred in the regular season it would have been tied with Corey Bojorquez for the longest punt of 2021. It would've been the 19th-longest in NFL history.

NFL fans always love seeing punters stand out and Araiza was no exception. Fans and even his opponents are praising him for that incredible boot:

At San Diego State, Matt Araiza became one of the most prolific punters in the country. His average of 51.2 yards per punt set a new NCAA record, earning him the nickname "Punt God" in the process.

Araiza won the Ray Guy Award, First-Team All-MWC and MWC Special Teams Player of the Year honors and was a unanimous All-American.

The Buffalo Bills took the Punt God with the 180th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Unlike the regular season, you can get a pretty good gauge of a punter's abilities in the preseason. And Matt Araiza has passed his first test with flying colors.