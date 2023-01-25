Look: NFL World Reacts To Interim Coach Announcement

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have dismissed interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, despite still not having a new franchise leader.

He will no longer have any position on the Broncos' staff.

"While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward," NFL insider Field Yates reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Seriously??? Not a fan of this at all wtf," one wrote.

"Horrible decision he should 100% have a spot on the coaching staff," another added.

"Kinda odd to not let the new coach make that decision," another said.

Rosburg was named interim head coach after the firing of Nathaniel Hackett in late December. In his two games at the helm, he led the Broncos to a narrow loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 and a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

The Broncos are still on the hunt for their next head coach heading into the 2023 season.