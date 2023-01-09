Look: NFL World Reacts To Jacoby Brissett's Cool Move
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been a beloved member of the team at every stop of his NFL journey. And on Monday, we got a peak into why.
Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, "Brissett signed personal messages on jerseys and hung them in some of his teammates' lockers before leaving today."
The NFL world reacted to Jacoby's heartfelt gesture on social media.
"Such a good dude!" a user said.
"7 is a pure first class professional and good human being. We’re gonna miss him. Thank you for bringing the passion and composure! Best of luck Jacoby, you’ve got a forever fan in me," a Browns fan replied.
"I'll miss you Jacoby," another tweeted.
"Hoping this man has a resurgence on someone's squad. Mans stepped up and went above and beyond."
"The perfect guy to have in the locker room," another commented. "An amazing teammate yet a better person."
Great stuff from one of the most well-respected players in the league.