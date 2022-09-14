Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Injury Report

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first official injury report of the week and to the delight of Jaguars fans, none of their starters are injured.

In fact, there isn't a single player on the 53-man roster present on the injury report either. The Jaguars' official injury report announced that there are "No injuries to report" heading into Week 2.

It may be early in the season, but it's exceptionally rare for there to be no injuries to a team after a week of playing and a full practice. The physical toll of the NFL game almost always assures that someone is left hurting from every team after every game.

NFL fans were stunned by the injury report. Some asserted that they've never seen an empty injury report in their entire lives, while others expressed how jealous they were or how unrelatable their situation is:

The Jacksonville Jaguars were close but ultimately lost their first game of the season against the Washington Commanders, giving up two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes.

Clearly the Jaguars still need to learn how to finish games. And barring a sudden injury in practice over the next few days, all of the members of their team will be fit to learn in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Will the Jaguars stay injury-free all week?