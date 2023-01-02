Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Agent's Message
The Philadelphia Eagles have now lost back-to-back games as star quarterback Jalen Hurts continues recovering from his injury. So after their loss to the Saints, Hurts' agent had a message for everyone.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, agent Nicole Lynn had a short and simple message. "Someone told me it was the system," she wrote, referencing the many analysts who have dismissed Hurts' success this season as him being part of a system that any quarterback could be great in.
Maybe the argument held up after the Eagles narrowly lost a 40-34 shootout with the Dallas Cowboys. But after losing 20-10 to the previously 7-8 Saints, it seems clear that Hurts could have been a difference-maker.
Eagles fans and Jalen Hurts supporters are praising Lynn for echoing their thoughts on the Pro Bowl quarterback. Some are pointing out that both Hurts and Lynn likely gained a ton of leverage in upcoming contract negotiations:
Jalen Hurts is heading into a contract year in 2023 but after going 13-1 and being a leading candidate for NFL MVP for much of the season, the Eagles would be foolish to simply let him walk.
A big-time contract extension could be coming in 2023. And if it doesn't, a Hurts holdout wouldn't be a huge surprise either.
Has the Eagles' performance over the last two weeks confirmed that Hurts is the only quarterback who can get them to the promised land?