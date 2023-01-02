Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Agent's Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have now lost back-to-back games as star quarterback Jalen Hurts continues recovering from his injury. So after their loss to the Saints, Hurts' agent had a message for everyone.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, agent Nicole Lynn had a short and simple message. "Someone told me it was the system," she wrote, referencing the many analysts who have dismissed Hurts' success this season as him being part of a system that any quarterback could be great in.

Maybe the argument held up after the Eagles narrowly lost a 40-34 shootout with the Dallas Cowboys. But after losing 20-10 to the previously 7-8 Saints, it seems clear that Hurts could have been a difference-maker.

Eagles fans and Jalen Hurts supporters are praising Lynn for echoing their thoughts on the Pro Bowl quarterback. Some are pointing out that both Hurts and Lynn likely gained a ton of leverage in upcoming contract negotiations:

Jalen Hurts is heading into a contract year in 2023 but after going 13-1 and being a leading candidate for NFL MVP for much of the season, the Eagles would be foolish to simply let him walk.

A big-time contract extension could be coming in 2023. And if it doesn't, a Hurts holdout wouldn't be a huge surprise either.

Has the Eagles' performance over the last two weeks confirmed that Hurts is the only quarterback who can get them to the promised land?