Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke with reporters.

During the interview, Hurts was asked, "How close to the Jalen Hurts that we all know will we be seeing?" While he didn't say he's back to 100-percent, Hurts suggested he'll be ready to go.

"I can’t give you a number. But that name is that name. That man will be there," Hurts responded.

Fans are glad to hear it. They're ready for the Eagles bye week to be over so they can get the playoffs started.

"Get me to next Saturday ASAP," one fan said.

"I love that he’s aware that this was a trap question, and any number said would have been hyper analyzed to no end by the media. 'The man will be there,' best possible answer to that," another said.

"Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Superbowl champions added a third.

Hurts and the Eagles can sit back and relax with the rest of the NFC goes to work.