Look: NFL World Reacts To Jason Kelce Daughter Video

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after defeating the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Kelce family had a lot to celebrate on Saturday. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce are both heading to Conference Championship Sunday.

But Jason's biggest win may have come well after the game. It comes from his daughter no less.

A video Jason Kelce shared to social media last night shows him and his wife being woken up early in the morning by their three-year-old daughter Wyatt singing the Eagles fight song in her crib.

"E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!" Wyatt can be heard saying as Kelce and his wife look on in joy.

Eagles fans across the country are overjoyed to see one of their star players raising their child young to be an Eagles fan. Other fans are overwhelmed by the cuteness and love the influence sports can have at such a young age.

There's a very solid chance that the Kelce brothers will wind up facing one another in the Super Bowl in just a few weeks. They're about one week away from knowing for sure.

If that happens, chances are little Wyatt will be making that Eagles chant before the biggest game of the year.

Will either of the Kelce brothers wind up playing in Super Bowl LVII in just a few weeks?