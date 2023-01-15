Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins catches a pass for a touchdown against AJ Parker #41 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Leon Halip/Getty Images

Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills.

Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

"His ego is also hurt after failing to come down with two dimes from Skylar Thompson," a fan commented.

"Can't drop passes if you’re not in the game. *thinking guy.gif*"

"1st to quit this embarrassment," a user laughed.

"Oh it's over over."

"Bruhhhhh we don't need this," another tweeted.

"Feel better [Jaylen Waddle]," another fan cried. "#FinsUp."

"Shut him down please."

"Our chances are officially done. Needed Tua for this game too. Our first half of the season was so good," a user tweeted.

Coming into the game, the Dolphins knew they'd need to have all of their weapons available and playing at an A-level. Hopefully, the the injury isn't too serious.