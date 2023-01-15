Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement
Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills.
Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup.
The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.
"His ego is also hurt after failing to come down with two dimes from Skylar Thompson," a fan commented.
"Can't drop passes if you’re not in the game. *thinking guy.gif*"
"1st to quit this embarrassment," a user laughed.
"Oh it's over over."
"Bruhhhhh we don't need this," another tweeted.
"Feel better [Jaylen Waddle]," another fan cried. "#FinsUp."
"Shut him down please."
"Our chances are officially done. Needed Tua for this game too. Our first half of the season was so good," a user tweeted.
Coming into the game, the Dolphins knew they'd need to have all of their weapons available and playing at an A-level. Hopefully, the the injury isn't too serious.