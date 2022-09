ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If there's one thing Jerral Wayne Jones loves more than money, it's his Dallas Cowboys.

After Dallas took down the NFC East rival Giants on Monday night, it was high-fives all around from the Cowboys owner.

The NFL world reacted to Jerry's excitement on social media.

The Cowboys move to 2-1 thanks to an unrelenting pass rush and second half rally from quarterback Cooper Rush.