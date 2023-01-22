Look: NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Pregame Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could be having some second thoughts about kicker Brett Maher.

Jones made the decision to keep Maher on the roster heading into the Cowboys' game against the San Francisco 49ers even though he missed four extra points last Monday.

Each time the Cowboys scored a touchdown, Maher was either wide left or wide right on the PAT.

He's now carrying over those struggles to pregame warmups as he only hit 50% of his kicks to the closed side of Levi Stadium. He then missed two more before Jones saw enough and went on the field to talk to him.

The NFL community obviously had a lot of reactions to this news.

"Don’t see how this will help him whatsoever. The more attention is brought to him, the more he’ll think about it, and the worse he’ll play. Just got to let Maher do his thing… and pray," another tweet read.

We'll have to see how Maher does when the game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.