Look: NFL World Reacts To Jerry Rice's Appearance Sunday

It's been over 25 years since the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a playoff game, and one of the stars of that 49ers era is on site for today's big game.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice is at Levi's Stadium for the big 49ers-Cowboys game and he brought some drip with him too. Photos from the pregame show Rice sporting a gold and diamond chain in the shape of a 49ers helmet with the word "GOAT" printed on the back of it.

His outfit also includes a golden belt buckle, some golden sunglasses, a button-down cardigan and a red shirt with a bowtie.

Fans absolutely loved the outfit though some decided to have a little bit of fun with it, making a few jokes at his expense:

Before Tom Brady established himself as the GOAT with his Super Bowl wins between 2014 and 2020, Jerry Rice was the undisputed Greatest of All-Time. He won three Super Bowls and remains the NFL's all-time leading receiver in all categories by a wide margin.

Some of the greatest wide receivers in far more receiver-friendly offenses have come and gone without even being able to approach Rice's records in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

The 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since Rice and Steve Young won it all in 1994. But perhaps the 49ers can end that streak this year.

Is Jerry Rice the best-dressed person at Levi's Stadium this year?