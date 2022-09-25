Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Heated Sideline Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have been struggling against the Cincinnati Bengals today. For one Jets defender, those struggles boiled over into a heated sideline confrontation.

During the first half after allowing a big touchdown to the Bengals, Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was seen getting into a very heated argument with one of his coaches. At one point, Williams got up from the bench and got into the coach's face before being separated by other members of the team.

The Jets defense allowing scores on four of their first five drives, falling into a 20-6 hole as a result. It's the ninth game in a row where they've allowed at least 20 points.

NFL fans could hardly believe than a player was willing to get up into a coach's face like that. Some jokingly said that it's a product of Williams' tough upbringing in Birmingham, Alabama while others were just shocked to see anyone wanting to go face-to-face with an angry Williams:

The New York Jets defense has been one of the NFL's worst for the past few years. Last year they were dead last in points and yards allowed, and they were ranked 26th heading into this game against the Bengals.

Offensive struggles have been the team's Achilles heel for the last decade, but the defense has rarely done them any favors through the years either.

There's a very good chance that this year's defense is just as bad as last year's despite the changes they've made this past offseason.

No wonder than tensions are starting to boil over.