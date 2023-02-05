Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Plan

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets reportedly aren't ready to move on from Zach Wilson just yet.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (via Dov Kleiman): "The Jets don't intend to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, instead they hope he develops. Adding, "They are however aiming to acquire a veteran QB to be their starter. 'The names to watch are Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr.'"

The NFL world reacted to New York's QB strategy over the weekend.

"I think Robert Saleh is a good coach, but how he handled Wilson was a disaster," a user said.

"Nobody would want him," a fan cried.

"This is a good plan," another said. "Zach is talented as hell, but super unpolished. Go try and win a championship with Rodgers for a couple of years and see where Wilson is at during his 5th year option."

"I'm hoping it's Jimmy," another fan replied.

Wilson was benched in favor of journeyman Mike White this season. Perhaps he can come back stronger in 2023.