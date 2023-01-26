Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office.

"Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff choices during his 2nd interview on Wednesday. Irsay has not sat in on most interviews," Schultz reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Irsay is a walking dumpster fire. Bottom 10 ownership, though that's a tough group to crack right now," one fan wrote.

"The Colts really aren’t going to do this, right? Right?" another asked.

"Colts are one of the all time great tanking franchises," another said.

Irsay caught a ton of public criticism when he decided to hire Saturday as interim head coach midway through the 2022 season. Saturday had no prior experience coaching at either the professional or collegiate levels.

After claiming victory in his first game at the helm, Saturday and the Colts lost seven straight games to close out the season.