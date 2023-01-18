Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Schwartz's Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles coaches against the New York Giants in the rain in the second half at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns introduced new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

It didn't take him too long to endear himself to his new city. However, he did so at the expense of one city he helped bring a Super Bowl to.

"You want to coach where fans are passionate," Schwartz said during the press conference. "I feel a tremendous amount of responsibility to the fans to get this right...there's only one place that could outdo that parade in Philadelphia and we're right here."

Browns fans flocked to social media to react to the comment.

"Yes!!!!!!" one fan said emphatically.

Others are waiting until the team proves something first.

"I WILL NOT get hyped for any Browns content from now until at least November. Not doing this to myself year after year," another fan joked.

"Great sound bite but we need action these days. Time will tell," added another.

Cleveland ended the 2022 campaign with a losing record. That won't be enough for fans in 2023.