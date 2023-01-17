Look: NFL World Reacts To JK Dobbins' Announcement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

J.K. Dobbins made the headlines in a big way on Sunday night into Monday morning.

After the Baltimore Ravens had their season come to an end, Dobbins sounded off to the media. He wasn't happy with getting less than 15 carries in the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m a guy who feels like if I’m on the field all the time, I can help this team win, and I wasn’t. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there? Twelve carries? It's the playoffs," Dobbins said.

Dobbins then posted a tweet on Tuesday, thanking Ravens fans for always having his back.

"#RavensFlock I love you…you always have my back and that means the world to me!" Dobbins tweeted.

This led to Ravens fans having his back even more.

Don't be surprised if Dobbins has a massive year next season, especially if he can stay healthy.