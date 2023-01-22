Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Brady Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 21: Offensive coordinator Joe Brady of the Carolina Panthers looks on during their game against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season, former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady landed on his feet as quarterbacks coach of the Bills in 2022. And he's done well enough to earn a chance at becoming an offensive coordinator again.

On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the New York Jets requested an interview with Brady for their vacant offensive coordinator job. However, Rapoport could not confirm if Brady intends to take the interview as he's believed to "love Buffalo."

Brady certainly seems to have found his niche in coaching Josh Allen to a tremendous 2022 season that saw him pass for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns while making his second Pro Bowl in three years.

The NFL world believes that this would be a golden opportunity for Brady and a solid hire for the Jets if they managed to convince him to join their team:

Joe Brady rose to prominence as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach of the LSU Tigers during their legendary 2019 national title season. He was widely credited with some of the team's most explosive plays and the development of several receivers into bonafide NFL talents.

Brady parlayed his success at LSU into the offensive coordinator job at Carolina in 2020, making him one of the youngest coordinators in the league at the time of his hiring. But he was fired in December 2021 after lackluster results over two seasons.

He didn't stay unemployed long though as the Bills hired him as QBs coach for the 2022 season.

Will Joe Brady become an offensive coordinator again this offseason?