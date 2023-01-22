Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Fan Story

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Buck had a little fun while in St. Louis on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran play-by-play man shared a story of a prank he pulled on an unsuspecting fan who asked if he was calling tonight's Cowboys-Niners game on FOX. To which Buck replied, "Oh s--- and ran to his car."

The NFL world reacted to Buck's hilarious story Sunday.

"Reasons why Joe Buck is awesome...." a user replied.

"If you start driving now, you might make the 4th quarter," laughed WBBM News' Dave Kerner.

"Actually pretty funny," a fan said.

"Joe Buck Humor Detector activated."

"I miss you on the big games," another commented.

"Hope you still got your coffee," another tweeted.

Buck and his partner Troy Aikman shifted over to ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this past offseason after a number of years calling FOX's NFC matchups.