Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's 2-Word Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Joe Burrow hasn't lacked in confidence since coming to the NFL. And the Bengals QB was especially feeling himself after a touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst in this past weekend's divisional round game.

In a clip published by "Inside the NFL," Burrow told his teammates "I'm Him!" as he ran to the sideline.

The NFL world reacted to Burrow's comment on Wednesday.

"I'm starting to root for him & it pisses me off at the same time," a user said.

"He's a bit cocky, but he's 100% earned the right to be. Nobody should have a problem with this," another tweeted.

"The Chiefs are America's Team this weekend lmfao," laughed AJ King.

"Me everytime I'm 4 beers deep."

"The quote tweets are so salty," a fan cried. "He is in fact him [whether] you like it or not."

"Personally I think the 'I'm him' thing is corny but I'm old," another tweeted. "Nobody had an issue with any other player saying it until Burrow did. Now I love it. Feed me your tears."

Joe Shiesty.