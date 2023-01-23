Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's 2-Word Message

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals motions to go for two points after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For the second straight year, Joe Burrow and the Bengals find themselves back in the AFC Championship with a chance to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in their house again.

After a reported 50,000 tickets were already sold for the Chiefs-Bills conference championship matchup at a neutral site, Burrow had another two-word message for the fans:

"Uninvited Guests."

The NFL world reacted to Joe Shiesty's IG post on Sunday.

"Bullied them in their own house…" commented former LSU running back Jacob Hester.

"Crazy run once again," said Bob Menery.

"Never Bet Against The [GOAT] in Joey B! The MF Man!!!" replied teammate Joe Mixon.

"BETTER GET THOSE REFUNDS."

"You love to see it!" said Chad Wesley Smith.

Burrow continues to be everything Bengals fans hoped he would be and more since being selected first overall in the 2020 draft. He'll face the Chiefs next week in Arrowhead Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.