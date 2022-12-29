Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Major Fear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow showed his offensive line some love this holiday season.

To express his appreciation, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback gave each of his linemen cruise trips as holiday gifts.

Burrow himself won't be joining his front line on the open seas. The MVP candidate is not exactly a "big boat guy," per team insider Ben Baby.

"You're stuck out there. What if something happens?" Burrow asked.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this fear.

"So he sends the guys hired to protect him? Sounds like a message," one fan joked.

"@JoeyB is a man after my own heart. Cruise ships are pétri dishes where people go missing!!!" another said.

"HOW DO YOU SAY THIS AFTER GIFTING YOUR O-LINE THAT," another added.

Burrow has been sacked 39 times through 15 games this season. Last year, he led the NFL with 51 sacks taken.

The Cincinnati front line will look to protect Burrow in Monday night's primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills pass rush.