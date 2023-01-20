Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Former New York Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Joe Namath would love to see Aaron Rodgers quarterback his former New York Jets squad in 2023.

The NFL Hall of Famer even said he would allow Rodgers to wear his iconic No. 12 jersey if he elected to sign with the Jets organization this offseason.

Namath's jersey was retired by the New York franchise in 1985 and no player has worn it since.

“I know [Jets owner] Mr. [Woody] Johnson’s trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get [Aaron] Rodgers. … I’m a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears No. 12, of course,” Namath said on the Tiki and Tierney show Thursday. “So I’m thinking, ‘Man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing No. 12?’ because that number was retired many years ago.

“… If he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number. We establish ourselves, and we got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty yeah, it would be great to have him in New York.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from "Broadway Joe."

"The last thing 12 will do is be a Jet. Let's stop this now," one fan wrote.

"That's cool and all but I think players should respect the legends that came before and Aaron Rodgers - if he actually goes to the Jets - should just pick a new number," another said.

"LETS GOOO," another added.

Rodgers' NFL future is still very much up in the air. And given the quarterback's past track record, it will be a while before his next move is revealed.