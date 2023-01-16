Look: NFL World Reacts To Joey Bosa's Major Accusation

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 27: Joey Bosa #99 of the San Diego Chargers rests on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa was fuming at the officials for the game-turning unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in his team's 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He contained his emotions at the time but today he went off.

Speaking to the media during the team's exit interviews, Bosa deemed it unfair that he faces a fine if he criticizes referees but the referees get to joke about making a bad call that ruins a game.

"If I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine, but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season... they'll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, 'Haha, got that a--hole, oh yeah, got him 15 yards what a loser,'" Bosa said.

Many NFL fans are praising Bosa for saying what everyone else is thinking, but others are a little less sympathetic given that the Chargers' terrible second half doomed them more than any one call from the referees:

Joey Bosa does make a pretty compelling point. There's a level of unequal footing that many players and coaches have lamented about the state of NFL officiating that has gone unaddressed for ages.

But Bosa is hardly the first and won't be the last player to have such a statement. He won't be the first to be ignored and fined by the league for expressing that sentiment either.

Will the NFL crack down on Bosa for his statement today?