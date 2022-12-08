Look: NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden's Email About USC

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

It's been over a year since the release of the emails that saw Jon Gruden ousted as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately for Gruden, there were still a few that the wider public didn't see that have gone public - and viral - today.

A recently released report by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee from the now-dead investigation into Dan Snyder for fostering a toxic work environment includes another of the many emails Gruden sent out while working at ESPN in 2012. This one bashes the Raiders, then-Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer, and Palmer's alma mater USC.

"Raiders suck. [Carson] Palmer another USC p-y," the email said, via ProFootballTalk.

As dumb as that email is, at least it wasn't quite as vile as some of the others that Gruden sent out. Though that hasn't stopped fans from having a little fun with it - mostly at the expense of Palmer and the USC Trojans:

Ultimately, the House Oversight Committee investigation into Dan Snyder did nothing more than highlight what has already been reported numerous times already.

Nobody is getting prosecuted and nobody is losing any jobs that they hadn't already lost. Snyder might not even sell the team now that he's free and clear.

All the investigation ultimately did was reaffirm that Jon Gruden will never work in the NFL again - not for another generation at least.