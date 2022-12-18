Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Pregame Video

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to endear himself to the Buffalo community not only with his play, but his humanity and charitable nature.

Prior to kickoff on Saturday night, Allen met with a young fan named Abbie who recently found out she was in cancer remission and exchanged autographs and hugs. A video that quickly went viral:

"Josh Allen is awesome man," a user said.

"I cried," another commented.

"Damn, Josh Allen is a cool dude," another fan tweeted.

"Oh my heart! This is the absolute cutest."

"It costs nothing to be kind."

"These moments make everything worth while in our world," another account replied.

"Just a genuinely good dude," said Albert Breer.

"Oh my goodness. How sweet is this?" another asked.

"There are ball games, and then there is stuff like this. These are the things that matter. Big boy stuff here. Strong stuff. Somebody cutting onions?"

306 yards and four touchdowns has nothing on this.