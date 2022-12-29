Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Text Message

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Josh Allen reportedly sent a three-line text message to Von Miller in an attempt to recruit him to Buffalo prior to the 2022 season.

"Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones," Allen reportedly texted the star pass rusher.

Backup quarterback Matt Barkley, who was playing golf with Allen when he sent this message, had this to add:

"You get to play these guys six times a year," Barkley said, per Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic. "Have at it. Why would you not want to come? I don't know if that sold him or not, but it was a heavy pitch."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Allen.

"This is the most Josh Allen thing I've ever seen #BillsMafia," one fan wrote.

"Best pitch I've ever seen," another said.

"Josh Allen apparently doesn't think much of his QB competition in the AFC East," another added.

"That is vicious if true. Love it," another wrote.

Allen and the Bills have already clinched an AFC East title with a 12-3 record heading into the final two games of the regular season. The team will close out its year with a matchup against Mac Jones and the Patriots in Week 18.