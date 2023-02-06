Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Jacobs' Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Aaron Rodgers rumors are starting to heat up in a big way.

Over the weekend, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that a trade feels more possible than ever despite Rodgers always wanting to play on a year-to-year basis.

One of the teams that would likely show interest in trading for Rodgers (if he becomes available) is the Las Vegas Raiders. They'll have an opening at quarterback since Derek Carr will now be returning next season.

Running back Josh Jacobs was asked about the possibility of Rodgers being on the Raiders next season and said he'd love to play with him, given the chance.

"Of course, it’s A-Rod. That’s Aaron Rodgers. But yeah, he’s a dog. If he was to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things," Jacobs said.

For this to happen, Jacobs would need to be signed since he enters this offseason as a free agent.

The NFL community had some strong reactions to this quote.

If Rodgers does get dealt to the Raiders, it would set up the AFC West to be an absolute gauntlet next season.