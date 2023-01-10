Look: NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields Announcement

Even though the Chicago Bears were bad this season, they don't seem likely to move on from second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields, who showed growth and improvement this season, is expected to be the Bears' starter next season unless general manager Ryan Poles is "blown away" by a top quarterback.

The Bears come into next season with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft after they lost on Sunday while the Houston Texans won. Had the Texans lost, the Bears would've had the second overall pick in the draft.

The NFL community had a lot of different reactions to this quote.

"Let's be logical. Ryan Poles would be doing the Bears a disservice if he didn't cover every base. If he conducts QB evals and finds there is something better on the board, or is offered a package he can't refuse, he has to pull the trigger. Justin Fields can handle the scrutiny," another tweet read.

