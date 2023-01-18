Look: NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings held their end of year press conference and made an interesting announcement about wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

"The #Vikings are working on a contract extension with star WR Justin Jefferson and have began a preliminary contract conversations, per the team," NFL reporter Dov Kleiman said on Twitter.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news.

"As they should be, prob gone be in that 32 mill a year range 150-165 total value," one person suggested.

"He’s not gonna reset the market. Bro is an anomaly. No one comes close. If anyone tries to ask for money comparable to what Jefferson gets they should be laughed out the door," added another.

"Unload the biggest brinks truck ten times over for the man," said a third.

Jefferson has dominated the league since he entered it three years ago. He's improved each and every year, racking up at least 88 receptions, 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in ever season.

In 2022 he hauled in 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now he's ready for a new deal.