Look: NFL World Reacts To Kayvon Thibodeaux's Admission

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants looks on during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux took some heat for a sack celebration he unleashed in Week 17.

The rookie defensive end sacked Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles, causing a serious rib injury for the the veteran signal caller. Thibodeaux then did a snow angel celebration right next to Foles, who was writhing in pain on the turf.

Colts head coach Jeff Saturday called this behavior "trash" and ripped Thibodeaux for his celebration.

Thibodeaux has since issued a response of his own.

“I don’t know who [Saturday] is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them,” he said, per Giants insider Pat Leonard.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"He’s just a rookie and is already unlikable before his first season is over. I’m glad the Lions skipped out on him," one fan wrote.

"My favorite thing about Thibodeaux is that he almost speaks in riddles. Everything is answered, but not answered, but also posed as a question," another said.

"Idk who he is about a head coach is WILD LMAOO," another added.

Thibodeaux added that he hopes Foles gets better soon.

“What am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and help him up? You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured, but I play defense,” he said. “They brought me here to be a savage and take over the game and to impact the game. We preach that impacting the game is affecting the quarterback. That’s what I’m here to do.”