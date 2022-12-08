Look: NFL World Reacts To Kelly Stafford's Apology

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has issued an apology for her response to an Instagram troll.

She called the troll a "misogynistic pig" after he left this comment under her Instagram post:

"[Matthew] could have his pick of women so just a little bit of makeup. If you weren't married you'd have it on."

Kelly returned to social media a few hours later to issue an apology.

"I resorted to name calling which I truly do not like," Stafford said. "So I apologize to [the troll], but maybe you should think about if someone said that to your wife or daughters ... I'm sure you would be wildly upset." "Name-calling is not something I am fond of, so please accept my apology, but understand how upset you would be if the tables were turned."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Kelly's apology.

"Why would she apologize?! That’s very offensive to tell a woman to wear more makeup!" one fan asked.

"No need to apologize for standing up for yourself!" another said.

"Why did *she* apologize? That dude was way out of line," another added.

"What exactly was she supposed to apologize for? She called it as it was," another wrote.

Stafford will not play in the Rams' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a neck injury.