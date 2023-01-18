Look: NFL World Reacts To Ken Dorsey Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has reportedly coached his way into a possible HC gig.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dorsey will interview with the Carolina Panthers this weekend for their head coaching job. Noting, Dorsey was the Panthers' QB coach during their magical 2015 Super Bowl run that saw Cam Newton run away with MVP.

The NFL world reacted to the Dorsey news on Wednesday.

"Bills fans when they lose Ken Dorsey," one account said.

"Everyone's going toward younger coaches," a fan commented.

"Dorsey could have declined the invitation to meet and asked to move it until late February," a Buffalo sports fan tweeted. "Don’t let the door hit ya, Dorsey. Have fun in football Hell with no QB1."

"Joe Brady at OC will turn this offense into a reincarnation of the greatest show on turf," another replied.

"WHY IS DORSEY NOT FOCUSING ON THE PLAYOFF GAME HIS TEAM IS ABOUT TO PLAY."

"A familiar name," tweeted the Sun Sentinel's Adam Lichtenstein.

The Bills and Bengals meet Sunday at 3 PM ET.