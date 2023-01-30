Look: NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Classy Message

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai took the brunt of the heat for the Bengals' AFC Championship loss after committing a late penalty that helped put the Chiefs in position to win the game.

But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was one of the few to have his back on social media. Tweeting, "Hang in there ... You played your ass off all night-tough play late but that's football. Y'all will be back again - All the best!"

The NFL world reacted to Herbstreit's positivity on Sunday night.

"100%," replied 247's Allan Bell. "Keep your chin up big fella."

"Couldn’t have said it better," commented Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News. "Talking to Zac and Joe after they game, they have his back."

"Joseph Ossai was a monster all night! Respect!"

"Kirk is awesome for this," a fan said.

"I am for this dude," tweeted Chris Williams. "Wasn't a dirty play. Momentum and the moment got the best of him."

It's an unfortunate way for the Bengals to go down but there were plenty of other plays that Cincinnati left on the field as well.