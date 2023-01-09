Look: NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Not even a year removed from a long-term contract extension, Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury is officially out as the Cardinals head coach.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN: "The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season." Noting, "The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years."

The NFL world reacted to Kingsbury's firing on Monday.

"Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has done plenty of homework on candidates over the last few weeks. Now, he pulls the plug on Kliff Kingsbury after giving him an extension," said Ian Rapoport. "There will be a new GM, as well."

"Bill O'Brien is my top choice to be the Patriots offensive coordinator next season. But Kingsbury is definitely on the short list. Would be a good hire," tweeted Evan Lazar.

"Kliff Kingsbury has been fired. I won't take a victory lap. I won't say what I've been saying since the beginning. Now, Arizona Cardinals 2.0 can begin," a Cardinals podcaster reported.

"I get it, and boo-hoo - he's getting paid until 2027 and will get any OC job he could ever want - but Kliff Kingsbury didn't have his top WR for half the season and Kyler Murray was banged up or out for way too long - the team was hammered by injuries - and now he can't coach," a user said.

A new era for both sides.