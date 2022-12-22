Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Suggestion

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former NFL star quarterback and current analyst Kurt Warner had a suggestion for the media world.

"The more I watch NFL analysts on TV, I’m reminded of how as HS coach we could monitor how much film kids watched," he started out. "Lets do same thing w/ analysts & post 4 all to see, so fans know what/who to listen to!! So much to wade through & too many comments that don’t reflect the tape IMO!"

Fans tend to agree.

"...as someone who has been a TV producer for NFL analysts for 15 years - the varying degrees of preparation amongst TV talent is one of my most significant takeaways And can determine your reputation off-camera more than anything else," one person said.

Most of the responses pointed to Skip Bayless, Emmanuel Acho or LeSean McCoy as potential people Warner could be talking about.

"Has to be talking about Shady. He’s not even trying to be good in his new profession. He’s trying to let his playing career carry him but like his last few years he is fumbling it," one fan said.

Warner is clearly frustrated with the media industry.