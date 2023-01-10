Look: NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray Announcement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following the team's 4-13 2022 campaign.

The franchise is now in search of its next sideline leader. And according to Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, quarterback Kyler Murray will have input on the team's next head coach.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"What a pathetic franchise . What has Kyler done to deserve to have coaching input," one fan wrote.

"The lunatics have taken over the asylum," another said.

"What??? Kyler is the issue. He’s horrible, has always been horrible," another added.

"The jokes write themselves," another said.

Murray missed the final four games of the season after suffering a non-contact ACL tear in Week 14. He notched a disappointing 3-8 record as a starter before this season-ending injury.

Prior to the 2022 season, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with nearly $190 million guaranteed. With that in mind, it makes sense that the franchise is allowing him to offer input on its next coaching decision.