Look: NFL World Reacts To LeSean McCoy Drama

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

During a recent episode of Speak on FS1, co-host LeSean McCoy had some strong words for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

McCoy blasted Prescott for a couple late-game interceptions he threw in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, calling him "ass."

"Dak is ass. He is ass, ass," the former NFL running back said.

This disrespectful language has understandably sparked some major controversy around the NFL world.

"Come to the conclusion he just talks to talk at this point," one fan wrote.

"He is pretty bad on TV. Kind of hard to watch," another added.

"There’s so many more people who deserve a national spotlight to talk sports than LeSean McCoy. Get this bum off national television please," another said.

Sunday's loss to the Jaguars was just the Cowboys' fourth of the season. Dak has the Cowboys rolling on a 10-4 record with 2,103 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.