Look: NFL World Reacts To Lisa Salters' Performance

ESPN was put in an extremely difficult situation during last night's Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals.

During the first quarter of the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Veteran sideline reporter Lisa Salters was closest to the incident as she covered the game on the field.

After the game was postponed, Salters gave an emotional recounting of the situation for ESPN — fighting back tears as she did so.

The NFL world is commending Salters for handling the awful situation with such grace.

"The crew that was covering that game should be nominated for countless Emmy awards. There was absolutely no way any of them should have been able to stay stoic and professional in the face of something so unprecedented," one fan wrote.

"Everyone, in every profession, should be afforded the liberty to express emotion/humanity while fulfilling their duties," another said.

"Lisa Salters is an incredible journalist and presenter and I'm so glad she was the reporter on the story last night. Her professionalism, compassion and veteran chops shined," another added.

Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field as he was surrounded by his concerned teammates. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains sedated and in critical condition.