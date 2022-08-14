Look: NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones Locker Photo

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Mac Jones has a motivational photo right behind his locker.

The second-year quarterback of the New England Patriots has a photo of himself during last season's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. It's the game that New England lost 47-17, the worst playoff loss of the Bill Belichick era.

Jones seems intent on remembering it after finishing the game with 238 yards through the air, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He likely wants to show the league that he's not that same quarterback anymore.

Patriots fans love Jones' mentality heading into this season.

"Love it. Mac revenge tour starts now," one fan tweeted.

"Alright, any questions I had about this upcoming season just ended. Banner 7 here we go," another fan tweeted.

As the kids say, Jones has that dog in him right now.