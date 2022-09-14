Look: NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones Practice News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots fell to division rival Miami by a final score of 20-7.

The Dolphins dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 1-0 start to the season. For the Patriots, the loss was just the beginning of the bad news.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury late in the game. There was initial concern that he might not be able to suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

However, when the Patriots took to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, Jones was there. Fans were relieved to have their starting quarterback back.

"The #Patriots should have their QB Sunday," one reporter said.

Other fans were hoping that he'd miss the game - for some reason.

"Nooo it’s supposed to be Zappe szn," one fan said.

"Probably would of been better if he sat out," said another.

New England and Pittsburgh kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.