Look: NFL World Reacts To Major 'Bullies' Accusation

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the National Football League Players Association, speaks during an NFLPA press conference prior to Super Bowl XLVIII on January 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith isn't happy with how the NFL has been in American Labor.

The PA (players association) and the league have battled numerous times over the years and Smith said that the league is, "The largest group of bullies" in American Labor history.

"The league has probably been the largest group of bullies in the labor market in the history of labor in America,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. "We have a great business and it’s a multibillion-dollar business and yes, we’ve had people declare war on labor forever, but I don’t know of another business in America that has antitrust exemptions. They answer to no one."

These will surely go over with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell once he sees them.

The NFL community offered up its own takes on this once it was put out there.

"What an insanely dumb comment," another tweet read.

It'll be interesting to see how this comes up when the league and players union next meet for their next labor talks.