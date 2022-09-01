Look: NFL World Reacts To Manning Brothers Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos appear at the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli was a massive success in its inaugural year this past season. So much so that ESPN has re-upped the alternate broadcast for another year in 2022.

ESPN announced the decision in the style of Michael Jordan's iconic return-to-the-NBA announcement.

"We're back."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"The best thing ESPN has done in years," one fan wrote.

"Oh yay, I genuinely enjoy this more than some of the people who do Monday night commentary lol," another added.

"It’s the only way to watch MNF," another said.

Peyton and Eli's Manningcast captured the hearts of NFL fans in 2021, providing a more casual broadcast with analysis from two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. The brothers also welcomed high-profile guests to interview for each broadcast.

The first installment of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will kickoff with a Week 1 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks on September 12.

The 2022 season will feature 10 total Manningcasts, including Week 3, Week 4, Week 7, Week 8, Week 9, Week 13, Week 14, Week 15 and Super Wild Card Weekend. Each alternate broadcast will be featured on ESPN2.