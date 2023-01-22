Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: NBC analyst Maria Taylor reports during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It happens to the best of 'em.

And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself:

The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter.

"Lmaooooo," a user replied.

"Thoughts and prayers to Maria Taylor's mentions," tweeted Crispin Havener.

"Omg," another commented.

"Oops... lol."

"Oh no," another said.

"Her correcting it makes it even more obvious she said 'shitty' haha," another user laughed.

"She had it right the first time," a fan said.

The Chiefs found a way to take care of business against the Jags by making enough plays with a hampered Patrick Mahomes to move onto their fifth-straight AFC Championship.

Depending on tomorrow's result, KC will either face Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Arrowhead or Josh Allen and the Bills at a neutral field site.