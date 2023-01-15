Look: NFL World Reacts To Matt Nagy Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have requested a couple of coaches to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy. It comes just a few days after the team parted ways with Todd Downing.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018 and has had numerous interviews for head coaching jobs since taking that gig. He's also helped develop Patrick Mahomes into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Nagy was hired by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before this season started. It came after he got fired from the Chicago Bears in 2021.

The NFL community had some hilarious reactions to seeing both mentioned for the job.

It remains to be seen if the Titans hire one of those two coaches.