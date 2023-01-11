Look: NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Announcement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

During last year's Pro Bowl, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons beat Tyreek Hill in a 40-yard dash race.

On Wednesday, the NFL suggested a rematch at the 2023 event.

"@MicahhParsons11 @cheetah should we run it back?" the league asked on Twitter.

Parsons responded with a message that's sure to make Dallas fans happy.

"Sorry ima be in Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence!" he wrote in response.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this bold prediction from Parsons.

"This the energy we need," one fan wrote.

"I hope ur right dude," another added.

"Surely this will age well!" another said.

Parsons and the Cowboys are set to face off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in an away game to start the postseason. Even if they make it past this round, they'll still have a ways to go before making it to the Super Bowl.

Parsons would no doubt rather be competing for an NFL title, but it's far more likely that he'll be available for the Pro Bowl for the second straight season.