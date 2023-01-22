Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Jordan Comparison

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a beatdown to the New York Giants on Saturday night.

They scored on their first two possessions and then rolled to a 38-7 victory to advance to next Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts finished with 154 yards through the air and two touchdowns plus also added 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni compared Hurts to Michael Jordan since Hurts was able to play despite not being close to 100%.

"I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having -- I shouldn't even go there -- it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni said, via ESPN. "He's your leader. He's your guy."

The NFL community didn't like this quote too much.

"We need to stop comparing dudes to Michael Jordan just because they’ve won a few times or have been good for their teams," another tweet read.

Hurts has been battling a shoulder injury since Dec. 18. He had to miss a few weeks before returning for the Eagles' regular season finale against the New York Giants.

He's still playing at a fairly high level, even though he's not at full strength.

He'll have another week to get even healthier before the Eagles play for a spot in the Super Bowl.