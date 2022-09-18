Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Evans' Ejection

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be finishing today's game against the New Orleans Saints without Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

During the second half of today's game, Saints defender Marshon Lattimore started getting into a tussle with some Bucs players. Evans sprang into action and blasted Lattimore, which in turn started a massive brawl between the two sides.

When the dust cleared, Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game. Evans finished the game with three receptions for 61 yards while Lattimore had two tackles and one pass defended.

NFL fans know that there's no love lost between Evans and Lattimore. More fans are talking about how brutal the beef between them must be than the actual actions that Evans took:

The game itself has been a surprisingly low-scoring affair. There was only one field goal scored between the two teams in the entire first half.

But after tying the game in the third quarter, the Buccaneers offense came alive with back-to-back scoring drives before a game-sealing pick-six with 4:11 left in the game.

Mike Evans did just enough to contribute to the game and the end result is likely going to be a 2-0 start to the season and a first regular season win over the Saints in several years.

Will the NFL suspend Mike Evans for that hit on Marshon Lattimore here, or will it only be a fine?